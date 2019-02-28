Billy F.

Hill

July 4, 1933-

February 20, 2019

Waverly Hall, GA- Billy F. Hill, 85, of Waverly Hall, GA died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Woodstock, GA.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. David Helms officiating. A private interment will be held at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Mr. Hill was born July 4, 1933 in Calhoun, KY son of the late Martin Maywood Hill and Charmie Lamb Hill. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and the Owner of Peak and Hill for over 50 years.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lu Hill and six siblings.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Susan Stephens Hill of Waverly Hall, GA, children, James Hill (Mary) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Deborah Hill of Columbus, GA, Billy Hill (Jenn) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Scott Born (Laura) of Woodstock, GA and Jenifer Middleton of Ellerslie, GA, 9 grandchildren, Tanya, Sandra, Leticia, Lillian, Dylan, Devon, Lauren, Taylor and Ashley, and 2 great-grandchildren, Triston and Lajuan.

