Billy Frank
Currie
December 6, 1944-
November 10, 2019
Cataula, GA- Billy Frank Currie, 74, of Cataula passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the home of his step-daughter in Columbus.
Mr. Currie was born December 6, 1944 in Columbus the son of George and Bertha Sanders Currie. He was a 1963 graduate of Jordan High School and began working for Litho-Krome and later Hallmark. He retired after 40 years with the company. Mr. Currie attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cataula and was the widow of Shirley Beam Currie. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dot Heon of Topeka, KS and his granddaughter, MacKenzi Currie.
Survivors include his sons, Chris Currie and his wife, Amy of Columbus, Drew Currie and his wife, Rhianna of Grantville, GA; one brother, George Dewey Currie of Louisville, AL; five grandsons, Chad, Kyle, Gavin, Liam and Easton Currie and three great grandchildren, Mallory, Bryson and Jack Currie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Currie may be made to online at stjude.org/donate.
Georgia Cremation, Columbus is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign the online register at www.georgiacremation.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 13, 2019