Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map

Billy Fred Owens


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Fred Owens Obituary
Mr. Billy Fred
Owens
May 16, 1940-
February 14, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Billy Fred Owens, 79, transitioned his life Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence in Columbus, Georgia. Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020 11:00 am at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Georgia with Minister Lane Ogletree Battle officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be today, Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Owens was born to the late Ada Lucky, who gave birth to her beautiful son on May 16, 1940 in Columbus, Georgia. He worked at Durham Pharmacy until he retired after 60 years as a deliver man. Mr. Owens loved his job and truly enjoyed making customers happy. He looked forward to Valentine's Day because it was his busiest day. Mr. Owens is preceded by his mother; an adoptive niece, Carol B. Powell and his special friend, Ms. Dayla Moon Durham (who the family appreciates her for being there for Billy). Mr. Owens leaves to cherish his precious memories his brother, Raymond Owens; his niece, Debbie D. Owens; an aunt, Jimmie Lowe; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -