Mr. Billy Fred
Owens
May 16, 1940-
February 14, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Billy Fred Owens, 79, transitioned his life Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence in Columbus, Georgia. Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020 11:00 am at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Georgia with Minister Lane Ogletree Battle officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be today, Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Owens was born to the late Ada Lucky, who gave birth to her beautiful son on May 16, 1940 in Columbus, Georgia. He worked at Durham Pharmacy until he retired after 60 years as a deliver man. Mr. Owens loved his job and truly enjoyed making customers happy. He looked forward to Valentine's Day because it was his busiest day. Mr. Owens is preceded by his mother; an adoptive niece, Carol B. Powell and his special friend, Ms. Dayla Moon Durham (who the family appreciates her for being there for Billy). Mr. Owens leaves to cherish his precious memories his brother, Raymond Owens; his niece, Debbie D. Owens; an aunt, Jimmie Lowe; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2020