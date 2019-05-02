Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Spirit, Truth and Liberty Ministries
Billy Gary Obituary
Billy
Gary
February 26, 1933-
April 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Billy Gary transitioned home on Monday at his resident. He was 86 years of age.
The son of the late Mrs. L. V. Gary Herring and Mr. Nathaniel Mott, Mr. Gary was born in Smiths Station, AL and was a member of the Sprit, Truth and Liberty Ministries where he served faithfully as a Stewart, with the Ushers ministry and was known as the Father of the Church. He retired following 42 dedicated years at Columbus Foundries, and worked an additional 15 years at the Winn Dixie on South Lumpkin Road. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Marguirite Williams Gary, and two siblings, Annie Lee Harris and Nathan Mott, Jr.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his loving children, Vieien Gary, Ainine Gary, Linda Jennings (Edgar), Horace Hickey, Veola Stokes (D'Angelo), Connie J. Hickey and Byron Hickey (Sandra); eighteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, two brothers, Ernest Moffett (Fannie), Marion Coleman (Jorene); four sisters, Dora Jones, Mary Graham (John), Angelia Brewer and Rita Fraiser; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Gary will be held Saturday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Spirit, Truth and Liberty Ministries with Pastor Thomas Mills officiating. The interment will follow at the Mt. Zion CME Church Cemetery in Smiths Station, AL. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 2, 2019
