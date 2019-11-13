Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Vineville United Methodist Church
Macon, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Hatcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Hatcher


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Hatcher Obituary
Billy
Hatcher
June 18, 1941-
November 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Billy Jackson Hatcher, 78, of Macon, Ga, died on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Navicent Health. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Vineville United Methodist Church in Macon, GA. Dr. Jimmy Asbell and Rev. Jimmy Duke will be officiating. Family will receive friends immediately following the Service.
Billy was born in Columbus, GA to the late Wilmer Allen and Leila Faulk Hatcher. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1959 and attended Macon College. He retired from American General Life Insurance. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a member of the College Park Jaycees and served as their President. He was also a Mason and made it to the rank of Worshipful Master of the Masons'. Billy also volunteer for Habit for Humanity.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Trish H Myers, step-son Stephen Clark, sister Mary Nell Scarborough, brother Marion Earl Hatcher, and his brother Evon Hatcher.
He is survived by his wife Judy Hatcher, daughter Jennifer Hatcher, granddaughter Cassie Myers, step-son David Clark and his wife Holli Clark, and their 5 children, Elizabeth, Patrick, Clifton, Davis, and Lilly. Other family members: Butch Scarborough-nephew, Rhonda Noel-niece, Elaine Thompson-niece, Wayne Hatcher-nephew and multiple other nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers the family asked for donations to Vineville United Methodist Church.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -