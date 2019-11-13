|
|
Billy
Hatcher
June 18, 1941-
November 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Billy Jackson Hatcher, 78, of Macon, Ga, died on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Navicent Health. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Vineville United Methodist Church in Macon, GA. Dr. Jimmy Asbell and Rev. Jimmy Duke will be officiating. Family will receive friends immediately following the Service.
Billy was born in Columbus, GA to the late Wilmer Allen and Leila Faulk Hatcher. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1959 and attended Macon College. He retired from American General Life Insurance. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a member of the College Park Jaycees and served as their President. He was also a Mason and made it to the rank of Worshipful Master of the Masons'. Billy also volunteer for Habit for Humanity.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Trish H Myers, step-son Stephen Clark, sister Mary Nell Scarborough, brother Marion Earl Hatcher, and his brother Evon Hatcher.
He is survived by his wife Judy Hatcher, daughter Jennifer Hatcher, granddaughter Cassie Myers, step-son David Clark and his wife Holli Clark, and their 5 children, Elizabeth, Patrick, Clifton, Davis, and Lilly. Other family members: Butch Scarborough-nephew, Rhonda Noel-niece, Elaine Thompson-niece, Wayne Hatcher-nephew and multiple other nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers the family asked for donations to Vineville United Methodist Church.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 13, 2019