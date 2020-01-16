Home

McMullen Funeral Home
3874 GENTIAN BLVD
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
More Obituaries for Billy Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Phillip Knight


1934 - 2020
Billy Phillip Knight Obituary
Billy Phillip
Knight
July 2, 1934-
January 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Billy Phillip Knight, 85 of Columbus, GA., died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Knight was born July 2, 1934 in Deatsville, AL, son of the late James McArthur and Ardie Phillips Knight. He was also preceded in death by his brother and three sisters. He was a steel worker, working for H.K. Porter Co. in Birmingham, AL. and Southern G.F. in Atlanta, GA. He previously lived in Birmingham, AL., Atlanta, GA., Prattville, AL. And Phenix City, AL. before moving to Columbus.
He is survived by his wife Glenda Louise Knight of Columbus, children, Barry Phillip Knight (Susan) of Lilburn, GA. And Phyllis Bray (Vaughn), of Columbus, GA., grandchildren William Knight (Tori), Katie Glass (Justin), Parker Bray, Walton Bray, and Andrew Bray, great-grandchildren, Logan Knight, Liam Knight, and Jameson Glass and nieces and nephews.
Those desiring please make donations to . .
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 16, 2020
