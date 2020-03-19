|
|
Billy "Ty"
Preston
November 20, 1955-
March 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Billy Ty Preston, age 64, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020. Due to the current gathering restrictions, A private memorial Celebration of Ty's life will be held and live-streamed on Striffler-Hamby's Facebook page, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm from Edgewood Hall in Striffler-Hamby.
Ty was born November 20, 1955 in Columbus, Georgia to William Preston and Peggy Poe Preston. Ty graduated from Columbus High School. He was a very private person and very protective of his family and friends. Ty enjoyed fishing, friends, a good Poker game, collecting NASCAR products and antique cars. The biggest influence in Ty's life was his special step- father, Robert Slaughter whom passed on his values and respect of other people to Ty. He was a prankster and loved to get over on his friends. Ty would want to always be remembered as a self-made man that loved his family.
Ty was preceded in death by; father William Preston and special step father Robert Slaughter; brother Brad Slaughter; maternal grandparents John (Anne) Poe, and faternal grandparents William (Mary) Preston.
Ty is survived by; mother Peggy Slaughter; sisters Ginn Preston, Robin Preston, Robin Slaughter and brother Ricky Slaughter; nephew Brice (Cassi) Greer and special great niece Harper Greer; other nieces, nephews, family members and many friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Preston and Slaughter families. Live stream service by liking Striffler-Hamby Facebook page.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020