Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Billy R. Weaver


Billy R. Weaver Obituary
Billy R.
Weaver
October 20, 1935 -
April 11, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Billy R. Weaver, 83 of Columbus, Georgia died on April 11, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House. Family will receive friends on April 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby. Funeral service will begin at 12:30 PM with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Burial will be in Parkhill Cemetery.
Mr. Billy was born in Haleyville, Alabama to the late Bessie Cumming Weaver and Roy Weaver. Mr. Billy attended Auburn University in the 1950's, he married his sweetheart, Kathryn "Kitty" Swindle Weaver on December 29, 1956. They were happily married for 57 years. Mr. Billy worked at Fort Benning for 34 years last serving with the Directorate of Combat Development. Upon his retirement from Civil Service he became a bailiff with the Muscogee County Sheriff Department for the next 26 years.
Survivors include daughters: Mary K. Barnes and her husband, Billy; Karen Hunt and her husband, Bo; granddaughter, Sarah Medley and her husband, Jeff and two great grandchildren, Tate and Zoe Medley.
Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019
