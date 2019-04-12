Billy R.

Weaver

October 20, 1935 -

April 11, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. Billy R. Weaver, 83 of Columbus, Georgia died on April 11, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House. Family will receive friends on April 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby. Funeral service will begin at 12:30 PM with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Burial will be in Parkhill Cemetery.

Mr. Billy was born in Haleyville, Alabama to the late Bessie Cumming Weaver and Roy Weaver. Mr. Billy attended Auburn University in the 1950's, he married his sweetheart, Kathryn "Kitty" Swindle Weaver on December 29, 1956. They were happily married for 57 years. Mr. Billy worked at Fort Benning for 34 years last serving with the Directorate of Combat Development. Upon his retirement from Civil Service he became a bailiff with the Muscogee County Sheriff Department for the next 26 years.

Survivors include daughters: Mary K. Barnes and her husband, Billy; Karen Hunt and her husband, Bo; granddaughter, Sarah Medley and her husband, Jeff and two great grandchildren, Tate and Zoe Medley.

