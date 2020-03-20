|
Billy
Smith
February 19, 1932-
March 18, 2020
Columbus, Georgia-
Billy Smith, 88, of Columbus, GA passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at The Gardens of Calvary surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 3:00pm at Parkhill Cemetery, Rev. Jerry Speer will be officiating.
Billy was born February 19, 1932 in Dothan, AL, the son of the late Jim and Ethel Smith. He was a graduate Jordan High School. He married his wife Nancy on February 15, 1955, they spent many cherished years together before her passing. Billy worked in the textile industry, a majority in the Bibb Mill in Columbus, Georgia. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Mr. Smith enjoyed hunting, fishing and his wonderful grandchildren.
Survivors include two children, Wayne Smith (Sylvia) and Steve Smith (Shara); four grandchildren, Nick Smith (Lauren), Corey Smith (Merranda), Elyse Hall (Adam), and Michael Smith (Kristen); and six great grandchildren.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2020