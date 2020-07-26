Billy W.
Bratton
January 17, 1928-
July 24, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Billy W. Bratton, 92, of Phenix City, AL passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 noon on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Chaplain Ed Haag officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 noon Monday morning, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bratton was born January 17, 1928 in Corinth, MS, son of the late John W. Bratton and Lessie Frances Russell Bratton. He proudly served in the United States Army and retired after 23 years. Mr. Bratton later worked as a Salesman for Bill Heard Chevrolet and also retired from that position. He was a member of the World Wide Ranger Association, the DAV and a former member of the VFW. Mr. Bratton also enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, and sports but most of all spending time with his family.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Retha Morris Bratton; four sisters, Montel Howie, Virginia Green, Lottie Gray and Mary Bratton; a brother, Jack Bratton.
Mr. Bratton is survived by four sons, Steve Russell and wife Debra of Pace, FL, Mike Bratton of Phenix City, AL, Gary Bratton of Phenix City, AL, John Bratton and wife Randy of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, Tanya, Michele, Michael, Kim, Hollie and Justin; six great-grandchildren; a special niece, Shelia Bratton Davis; several other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kindred Hospice and his caregivers, especially Sandra Leatherwood and Kelly Wade.
To express on-line condolences, please visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
.