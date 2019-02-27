Blanchard Ruth

Jones

July 20, 1928-

February 22, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Blanchard "Ruth" Jones, age 90, of Columbus, GA, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. A Visitation of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Ruth was born in Oakdale, LA on July 20, 1928; the daughter of William Blanchard Slayton and Minnie Ware Slayton. Ruth graduated with two scholarships from Sugartown High School one for being a top of her class and the other for basketball.

Ruth married Alexander W. Jones in Vernon Parish, Louisiana on May 4, 1954; they were married for 61 years. To her family in Louisiana, she was lovingly known as Aunt B. Together they were members of Pinehurst Baptist Church for many years. She was employed by AAFES/Post Exchange on Fort Benning. Ruth's greatest work and what she loved most was being a wife, mother, and homemaker. Ruth was a strong woman, a go getter, a lady with convictions. She said what she felt and meant what she said; you always knew where she stood on things. Ruth believed in having a taste of class and was always a lady.

Ruth is preceded in death by; her husband and her sisters, Essie, Mary, Jewel, and Lela. Survivors include; a daughter, Delphia "Dinky" Jones; two sons, Mike Jones, Alex "Donny" Jones, and her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Jones family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary