Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie King Jackson


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie King Jackson Obituary
Bobbie King
Jackson
March 2, 1938-
February 1, 2020
Tifton, GA- Bobbie King Jackson, 81, of Tifton passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Tift Regional Medical Center. A graveside funeral service will be held for Mrs. Jackson at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, Alabama, where she will be laid to rest. The Rev. Dr. Wayne Roe will officiate.
Born March 2, 1938, in Pike County, Alabama, Mrs. Jackson was the daughter of the late Frank King and Maudie Mae Williams King. Mrs. Jackson was also preceded in death by her husband, John Houston Jackson, who passed away in 2009; and one brother, Earl King. Before retiring, she was a secretary for the University of Georgia Extension Service for Randolph County. She was a faithful supporter of the Atlanta Braves and she was a member of Tifton's First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Wendy and Mr. Gerald Harrison of Tifton; one brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Joyce King of Columbus; and two granddaughters, Dr. Rachel Harrison and Sarah Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Tift County 4-H Foundation, 1468 Carpenter Road South, Tifton, GA 31793; or the Randolph County 4-H Program, 103 East Church Street, Cuthbert, GA 39840.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Jackson family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -