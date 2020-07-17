1/1
Bobbie M. Lowe
Bobbie M.
Lowe
September 10-
July 11, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Bobbie Mae Lowe, lovingly called Snook by her family, went to be with the Lord peacefully, Saturday, July 11, 2020.
The fifth of seven children born to the union of the late Frank and Dessie Smith, Mrs. Lowe was born in Chadbourn, NC where she was a graduate of Westside High School. Growing up, Bobbie was labeled a "tomboy" and loved anything outdoors. Following graduation, she married T. M. Lowe, Sr. and resided in Virginia and Tennessee, before settling in Columbus, GA to raise their three children. Bobbie's charming personality and warm smile led her to careers in sales. She owned and operated Fuller Cosmetics Company for 15 years, later becoming a successful real estate agent for Landmark Realty. Most recently, she worked for over 25 years as the front office manager for Dr. William Roundtree where she quickly became one of patients' favorite faces. She was preceded in death by her loving adopted son, Bill Killings.
Mrs. Lowe will be lovingly remembered by her children: Willotte Lowe of Columbus, GA, Rosina Roundtree (William) of Columbus, GA and T.M. Lowe, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; a sister, Orbina Hillman; seven grandchildren, Teresa Northington (Jeremy), Josina Greene (Derrick), Willette Shalishali (Alex), William Roundtree, Jr., Charles Smith, Ava Lowe and Aiden Lowe; five great grandchildren, Stevie, Reece, Mila, Joshua and Elise; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bobbie will have a private funeral service and burial with close family and friends. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
