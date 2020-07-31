1/1
Bobby Bruce Hunter
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Bruce
Hunter
July 16, 1953-
July 28, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- RET/SFC Bobby Bruce Hunter, 67, of Columbus, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 PM, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mavis S. Brown will officiate. Interment with full military honors will follow on Monday, August 4, 2020 at 11 AM in the Main Post Cemetery in Ft. Benning, GA. Visitation will be Saturday 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home, 836 5th Avenue, John L. Sconiers Way. Bobby was born in Columbus, son of the late Julia Mae Brooks Hunter and Tommie Lee Hunter, Sr. He was a member of New Bethel AME Church where he was active in the Male Choir, as the Sunday School Superintendent, Steward and Lay Honorary Missionary. He was a veteran and Presidential Honor Guard for the U.S. Army and was in Civil Service. He was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Hunter and his survivors include: his wife, Debra Hunter; six sons, Bobby Hunter, Jr. Christopher Hunter, David Hunter, Andre (Keyana) Mack, Dondrell Aker and Fontane Aker; two brothers, Tommie Hunter, Jr. and Carl (Sylvia) Hunter; five sisters, Valeria Bailey, Vanita Samuel, Valinda Elston, Vickey Daniel and Vera Perry and a host of loving relatives. Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Interment
11:00 AM
Main Post Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved