Bobby Bruce
Hunter
July 16, 1953-
July 28, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- RET/SFC Bobby Bruce Hunter, 67, of Columbus, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 PM, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mavis S. Brown will officiate. Interment with full military honors will follow on Monday, August 4, 2020 at 11 AM in the Main Post Cemetery in Ft. Benning, GA. Visitation will be Saturday 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home, 836 5th Avenue, John L. Sconiers Way. Bobby was born in Columbus, son of the late Julia Mae Brooks Hunter and Tommie Lee Hunter, Sr. He was a member of New Bethel AME Church where he was active in the Male Choir, as the Sunday School Superintendent, Steward and Lay Honorary Missionary. He was a veteran and Presidential Honor Guard for the U.S. Army and was in Civil Service. He was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Hunter and his survivors include: his wife, Debra Hunter; six sons, Bobby Hunter, Jr. Christopher Hunter, David Hunter, Andre (Keyana) Mack, Dondrell Aker and Fontane Aker; two brothers, Tommie Hunter, Jr. and Carl (Sylvia) Hunter; five sisters, Valeria Bailey, Vanita Samuel, Valinda Elston, Vickey Daniel and Vera Perry and a host of loving relatives. Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com
