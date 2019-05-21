Bobby Carroll

Mathews

October 20, 1941-

May 14, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Bobby Carroll Mathews, 77, of Phenix City, AL passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service will be held 4:00 pm EST Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Rev. M. R. Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 pm EST, two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Mathews was born October 20, 1941 in Troy, AL, son of the late Carroll Mathews and Annette Alred Mathews. He owned and operated Wholesale Tire Distributors in Phenix City for over 33 years. Mr. Mathews was a charter member of Phenix 2000 and a member of the Building Authority Board for the Russell County Jail. Additionally, he was a member of the Wilson Williams Masonic Lodge and a former member of the Lions Club. Mr. Mathews was well respected in the tire industry and served on the Board of Directors for the Alabama Tire Dealers and the SEMA National Tire Association. He was passionate about antique cars and was a member and Master Judge in the Antique Automobile Club of America.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Craig Mathews and Paul Anthony Mathews; one sister, Carolyn Richburg.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Laura Jean Lee Mathews of Phenix City, AL; a daughter, Hope Mathews of Mobile, Al; a granddaughter, Lauren Gayles of London, England; extended family and numerous friends.

