Bobby DonBray Jr.August 16, 1972-August 12, 2020Phenix City, AL- Bobby Don Bray Jr., 47, of Phenix City, AL passed away on August 12, 2020 at his home in Phenix City, Alabama.Bobby was born on August 16, 1972 to Bobby Don Bray Sr. and Linda Smith in Phenix City, Alabama.Bobby was a simple man that enjoyed riding Motorcycles and being on the river. He loved spending time with friends and his cat Licker.He is survived by; one daughter, Ashley Leigh Bray; his father, Bobby Don Bray Sr. (Hilda); and two sisters, Tracy Fair (Keith) and Kelly Edwards (Jon).Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm ET at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL.