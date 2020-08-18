1/1
Bobby Don Bray Jr.
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Don
Bray Jr.
August 16, 1972-
August 12, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Bobby Don Bray Jr., 47, of Phenix City, AL passed away on August 12, 2020 at his home in Phenix City, Alabama.
Bobby was born on August 16, 1972 to Bobby Don Bray Sr. and Linda Smith in Phenix City, Alabama.
Bobby was a simple man that enjoyed riding Motorcycles and being on the river. He loved spending time with friends and his cat Licker.
He is survived by; one daughter, Ashley Leigh Bray; his father, Bobby Don Bray Sr. (Hilda); and two sisters, Tracy Fair (Keith) and Kelly Edwards (Jon).
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm ET at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved