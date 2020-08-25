Bobby Gene
Clark
March 4, 1929-
August 23, 2020
Columbus, GA- Bobby Gene Clark, 91, of Columbus, GA. passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary with Reverend Dick Reese officiating. A private family burial will follow in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
Bobby was born on March 4, 1929 in Lagrange, GA. to the late A. Fletcher Clark and Lillian Beatrice Tucker Clark. Bobby was married to Callie Newton Clark since June 3, 1951. He was a very loving husband and father and was loved and respected by many. He graduated from the University of Georgia where he earned his business degree. He played professional baseball for the Pittsburg Pirates and later managed minor league baseball. Bobby played fast pitch softball for approximately 15 years. He was inducted into the Georgia hall of fame fast pitch softball in 1992 and the blue grey hall of fame in 1999. Bobby retired from State Farm Insurance Company after 42 years. He was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church. Bobby was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Norma Ann Crews and Mary Faith Glass.
Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Callie Jean Clark of Columbus, GA. children, Cheryl Heider, Ricky G. Clark, Gary L. Clark (Pam), and Bobby "Skip" Clark, Jr. (Stacey) all of Columbus, 3 grandchildren, Kelli B. Fields (Justin), and Kyndel B. Clark-Niggemann (Chris) and Chris Davis, 3 great grandchildren, Cameron Fields, Claire Fields and Clark Niggemann.
