Bobby "Bob"
Joe Campbell
June 28, 1947-
September 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Bobby "Bob" Joe Campbell, 72, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA.
Mr. Campbell was born in Blakely, GA, on June 28, 1947 but was raised in Columbus, GA. He attended Winterfield Elementary School and his class still continues to meet for lunch monthly. He was very active at Baker High School where he was on the debate team, a marble champion, and named Mr. Baker High School his senior year, 1965. He graduated from Columbus College in 1970 with a degree in English and a Master's in Education Administration from Troy State University. Mr. Campbell was a banker in his early years and moved on to become the President of Junior Achievement. After serving at the Junior Achievement, he went to Columbus High School where he was a Bible/ Religion English Teacher where he touched many lives. After he retired, he became a substitute teacher for CHS until he became ill.
Mr. Campbell was an active member of North Highland Assembly of God, served on their board and taught Sunday School. His passions included Auctioneering, golf, finding a deal at a yard sale, Golden Donuts, Cook's hotdogs, and his Blue Devil "Campbell Kids."
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mavis and Melvin Campbell and his in-laws, Jewel and Johnny Carter.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Carter Campbell, his daughters, Tammy Campbell White (Geary), Ashley Campbell Valentini (Ricky), grandchildren Tripp and Bailee Valentini and Carter and Lilly Burns White, sister, Linda Hendricks, brothers, Wayne and Larry Campbell, brother-in-laws, Elven, Richard, and Larry Carter and a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 5-7 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Ga. 31904. A funeral service will be held 1 PM Monday, September 16, 2019 at North Highland Assembly of God, 7300 Whittlesey Blvd. Columbus, Ga. 31909 with interment to follow in Parkhill Cemetery with Dr. Dennis Lacy and Rev. Terry Waisner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Campbell's memory to North Highland Mission Fund 7300 Whittlesey Blvd. Columbus, GA 31909.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019