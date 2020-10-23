Bobby Joe
Hill
Oct. 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Bobby JoeHill of Macon, 91, went tobe with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 20, 2020 after a long illness. BornJune 21, 1929 in Great Falls, SC to the late Berthaand Clarence Hill of GreatFalls, SC.
He was also preceded in death by hiswife of 67 years, NannieLucille Kinsey Hill of Macon, his sister, Georgia Myersof Winston-Salem, NC, and granddaughter, Jennifer Hill of Juliette. Joe is survivedby his four children, Steve Hill (Patti) of Macon, Phillip Hill (Lynne) of Juliette, Georgia, and Donald Hill (Robin) of Columbus, Georgia; daughter, Kay Martin (Brian) of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, twelve greatgrandchildren. Joe was raised in Chester County, South Carolina and served in the U.S. Army for over twenty years, including the Korean and Vietnam wars, where he was awarded two Bronze stars. Upon retirement from the Army in Columbus, Georgia, he taught cabinetry/ woodworking for over twenty years at Columbus VoTechnical College and was a master cabinetmaker. The family wishes to thank the caregivers for their loving support: Crystal Hackney, Carol Halligan, Barbara Turner, Susan Beall, Amanda Reveles, and Pine Pointe Hospice.
The funeral was at 11:00 AM. on Thursday. Interment will be private at the Georgia Veteran's Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wreaths Across America contact www. wreathsacrossamerica.org
. Visit www.snowsmacon. com to express condolences. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of
the arrangements.