Bobby Joe
Spurlock
June 12, 1946-
July 13, 2020
Columbus, GA- Bobby Joe Spurlock, 74, of Columbus, GA. passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery with Reverend Clayton Chesser officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Bobby was born in Coffee County, AL. on June 12, 1946 to the late Luther Spurlock and Rosa Lee Durden Spurlock. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Vietnam, and earned several Medals which include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device 1960, Combat Infantryman Badge (1st Award) Sharpe Shooter (M-14 & M-16) Marksman (45 Pistol and 2nd Class Gunner (M-60). Bobby was an avid Alabama Football fan and always enjoyed watching the games. He also enjoyed being outdoors especially hunting and fishing. Bobby was a loving husband, father and grandfather who always enjoyed spending time with his family.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Spurlock, of Columbus, four children, Shirley Goodman (Brian) of Smiths Station, AL, Patricia Spurlock of Phenix City, AL, Tony Spurlock of Columbus, and Amy Trudell of Phenix City, AL, two brothers, Earl Spurlock of Tennessee and Steve Spurlock of Smiths Station, AL, a sister, Margie Procise of Valley, AL, 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and a host of extended family.
