Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Old Seale Church of Christ
Bobby Lee Jones

Bobby Lee Jones Obituary
Bobby Lee
Jones
September 7, 1942-
September 25, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Mr. Bobby Lee Jones, 77, of Smiths Station, AL passed Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Old Seale Church of Christ, Seale, AL, with Bro. Malcolm Walker, officiating. Interment will follow in Mercer Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Jones was born September 7, 1942 in Russell County, AL to the late Jack Jones and the late Mattie Mae Jones. He graduated from Columbus Technical College in Brick Masonry. He served as an Elder and Assistant Minister at the Seale congregation.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Lois Jones; one daughter, Christine Taylor (Nathaniel); one son, Bobby Darren Jones; one brother Johnny Lee Jones; a special nephew, Frank Wilson (Lillian); six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019
