Bobby

McCrary

August 14, 1933-

April 20, 2019

Phenix City, Al.- Bobby H. McCrary, 85, of Phenix City, AL, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was in the care and comfort of his son, Eric-Deon McCrary, and his best friend, Donald Brooks.

Bobby was born on May 14, 1933, in Columbus, GA, and delivered by Dr. Ash at Old City Hospital. He accepted Christ in his life at a very young age and became a lifelong member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He honorably served in the Korean War as a troop instructor and went on to receive various certifications from Auburn University in Public Administration and Public Broadcasting. He helped countless people while working at the Phenix City Housing beginning in 1966 through his retirement as the Assistant Superintendent of Public Housing in 2005. He also became the voice of WEAM beginning in 1981 and continued radio hosting duties for over 25 years until his retirement from Davis Broadcasting.

He was married for over 40 years to Ann McCrary (1938-2013) and leaves behind a beloved son, Eric-Deon McCrary, Esq., a daughter-in-law, Dr. Kia McCrary, grandchildren, a sister, Ruby Johnson, a nephew, Jackie Johnson, a niece, Rudean Tarver, and various other family members.

A small private service will be held on Friday at 10:30 in accordance with Mr. McCrary's wishes. Pastor Charlie Sanders of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church and Desi Morgan of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church will officiate. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019