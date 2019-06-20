Bobby

LaGrange, Georgia- Mr. Bobby F. Tucker, age 85, of LaGrange, passed away on June 18, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Tucker was born on April 14, 1934 in Moultrie, Georgia to the late Jasper Lester Tucker and Vera Mae Truluck Tucker Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Ann Smith Tucker; son, Michael Keith Tucker; sister, Frances Tucker; step-father, Roy Taylor. Survivors include his son, Jeffery Scott Tucker, Sr. and his wife Lori; daughter, Donna Tucker Renesto and her husband Tom; brother, Earl Tucker (Sydney); sisters, Helen Bennett and Ruby Nobles; grandchildren, Jeffery Tucker, Jr. (Elizabeth), Whitney Bartlett (Michael), Michaela Tucker (Austin Teague), Joe Simmons (Jodi), Lisa Spivey (Brent), Amanda Burse, Thomas Renesto, IV., Patricia Renesto, and Bethany Renesto (Robert); great grandchildren, Ana Sofia Vega, Charlie Tucker, Clayton Tucker, Braelin Bohannon, Londyn Kate Teague, Blake Spivey, Madison Bartlett, Maycee Bartlett, McKenzie Mosley (Brandon), Elicia Cox, Chasin Burse, Makani Burse, Michaela Burse, Ariel Burse, Jaden Daniels, Jade Daniels, Cassie Grinell, Trent Grinell, Kristin Gregory (Colby); great great grandchildren, Mason, Jennifer, Greyson, Bella, Aubrey, Jamison, Jeffery Chase and Layla; extended family and friends. Mr. Tucker had a tremendous love for his country and his family. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army for over 24 years while raising and caring for the needs of his family. Services for Mr. Tucker will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1:30 EST at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Simmons officiating followed by full military honors. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.higginsfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Higgins LaGrange Chapel, 706-884-7117. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary