Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Bonnie Pate-Cathey Obituary
Bonnie
Pate-Cathey
July 9, 1950-
December 17, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Bonnie Pate-Cathey, 69, of Columbus, GA, passed on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Bonnie was born on July 9, 1950 in Columbus, GA to the late Leon Morris and the late Flossie Green Pate. She gained her wings on December 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother, W.J. Ellwood and sister, Linda Stinson.
She was a wonderful and beautiful sister, known for her courage. She fought for years to be all she could be and never gave up. She was considered our hero. She always had a smile and never complained. She was a good friend, mother and sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Higdon Wilkins (Eric); two granddaughters, Kasey Wilkins and Sydney Wilkins; two sisters, Sheen McClellan (Earl) and Leona VanAlstyne (Donald); two brothers, Buddy Pate (Debra) and Sam Pate (Rose); one aunt, Eva Vest and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 20, 2019
