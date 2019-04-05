|
|
Booker
Bates Jr.
December 25, 1951-
March 30, 2019
Columbus, GA- Booker T. Bates Jr, 67, transitioned peacefully into the Lord's hands on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born on December 25, 1951 in Dundee, Mississippi and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Mr. Bates later settled in Columbus, Georgia to raise his family. He was also an army veteran. Mr. Bates was preceded in death by Latharee Winston (mother), Booker Bates (father), Willie Winston (stepfather) and Booker Bates III (son). He is survived by three daughters: DeAnna (Keyo) Bates of Indiana, DeNeen Bates of Georgia, and DeVonne (Rashad) Sorel of Iowa, six grandchildren: Gino, Garmal, Girah and Lamel of Indiana and Mia and Mya of Iowa, a brother Don (Candice) Winston of Chicago, three sisters: Brenda Murray of Texas, Rena Winston of Chicago, and Anita (Sammie) Chess of Indianapolis, ex-spouse Alma Bates (married 33 years) of Georgia, childhood best friend, John (Pam) Ross of Illinois, an aunt, a host of nephews, nieces, family and great friends. The interment will be in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama under direction of Peoples Funeral Home in Tuskegee, Alabama.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019