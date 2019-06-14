Brandie Nicole

Shelley

07/03/1980-

06/09/2019

Phenix City, AL- Brandie Nicole Shelley, 38, of Phenix City, AL died at Piedmont Regional Hospital Sunday, June 09, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Ricky Ward officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Brandie was born July 03, 1980 in Dothan, AL daughter of Donnie Shelley and Theresa Hudson Davis. She was a Customer Service Rep. for Blue Cross Anthem for many years. Brandie and her daughter, Lana were very active at Dance with Jennifer Hendrix. We will always remember her smile, bubbly personality and freely giving her heart to help others. She truly had a heart of gold. We will always cherish her memories and smile forever.

Brandie was also preceded in death by her sister, Ashley Cannon.

Survivors include her daughter, Malana (Lana or MJ) Johnston, Phenix City, AL; dad, Donnie Shelley (Terri), Orange Park, FL; mother, Theresa Hudson Davis, Phenix City, AL; brothers, Donnie Shelley, Jr. Green Cove, FL, Daniel Hoffman, Orange Park, FL and Robbie Conrad, Jacksonville, FL; her favorite person in the world, Ann Shelley "Big Momma" Lunsford, Phenix City, AL; Dawn Shelley who was like her sister, Smith Station, AL; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.

