Brandon M.
Brown
November 12, 1995-
September 25, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Brandon M. Brown, 24, transitioned his life Friday, September 25, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 11:00 am at Words of Wisdom Christian Center, 420 38th St, Columbus, GA with Bishop Barbara Shepherd, officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Mr. Brown was born November 12, 1995 to Brian D. Brown and Trina D. Woolfolk in Columbus, GA. He was a graduate of Northside High School. Mr. Brown loved Batman comic books. He was great with computers and electronics, had a beautiful personality and full of love. Mr. Brown was preceded by his sister, Tiarra M. Brown and his fraternal grandfather, Earnest Clark, Sr. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving mother, Trina D. Woolfolk (Charles Jones); his father, Brain D. (Felicia) Brown; siblings, Brian D. Brown, Jr, Bryce E. Brown, Brianna J. Brown; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Ross; his fraternal grandmother, Shirley (David) Baugh; a great-grandmother, Annie P. Griggs; an uncle, 2 aunts; a host of other relatives. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.