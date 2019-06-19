|
Brandyn
Paonessa
March 10, 1993-
June 13, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa, 26, of Smiths Station, Alabama passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:00pm ET at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm ET at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama.
Brandyn was born March 10, 1993 to Freddie Lamar Paonessa and Susan Pelt Paonessa in Columbus, Georgia. He was a member of the United States Army. Brandyn enjoyed working out, fishing, detailing his car, grilling, riding motorcycles, going fast, singing and playing his guitar. He was a competitor in everything in life and loved his children. Brandyn was a loving father, son and brother.
Surviving other than his parents are his brother, Ryan Blake Paonessa; 3 children, Bransyn Slayr Paonessa, Skylen Spear Paonessa and Avalyn Shield Paonessa; grandmother, Pat McDougal; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 19, 2019