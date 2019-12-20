Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Interment
Following Services
Edmond Cemetery
Brenda Clark


1962 - 2019
Brenda Clark Obituary
Brenda
Clark
October 17, 1962-
December 12, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Brenda "Carolyn" Clark, 57, of Phenix City, AL passed on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Clark, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Clark was born October 17, 2019 in Phenix City, AL to Willie Mae Abercrombie and the late Ricky Preer. She was employed with Parkwood Healthcare.
Survivors include her husband, Lindsey Clark; mother, Willie Mae Abercrombie; two sons, Michael Alexander and Deroderick Alexander; one daughter, Latasha Alexander; three step-children, Vernita Davis, Zane Perry, and Lindsey Perry; seven grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Vernester Abercrombie and Tanya Preer; three brothers, Derrick Lyles, Curtis Preer, and Ronnie Preer and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 20, 2019
