Brenda J.
Estes
August 22, 1943-
April 19, 2020
Columbus, GA- Brenda J. Estes, 76, of Columbus, GA, passed away on April 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held Saturday May 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Parkhill Cemetery.
Ms. Estes was born in Villa Rica, GA on August 22, 1943 to Daniel Lester Lee Sr. and Gloria Juanita Harden. Brenda was a 1961 graduate of Marietta High School. She married her late husband, Jimmy Estes on February 14, 1965. Brenda worked as an Administrative Professional for the American Heart Association.
Brenda was proceeded in death by her husband, Jimmy Estes; and her father, Lester Lee. She is survived by her mother, Gloria Nicholson of Columbus, GA; son, Greg Estes (Jennifer) of Pine Mountain, GA; daughter, Kathy Marcum of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren, Ashton Estes, Cole Estes both of Pine Mountain, GA, Briauna Marcum, T.J. Marcum both of Moseley, VA; one brother, Danny Lee (Maryulla) of Leesburg, FL; niece, Nicole Lee of Gainesville FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Columbus Hospice. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2020