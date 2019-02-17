Brenda J.

McKenzie

July 29, 1947-

February 15, 2019

Columbus, GA- Brenda Joyce McKenzie, born on July 29, 1947 in Columbus, GA, passed away on February 15, 2019. Brenda was the daughter of the late Larry and Audrey Hogan.

Brenda graduated from Baker High School in 1965. She married Ronald I. "Mac" McKenzie on March 20, 1966. Brenda was employed at the Country Club of Columbus for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and cooking.

Those that are left to cherish her memory are her loving husband and her two daughters, Cathy McKenzie and Lynn Sanders (Anthony), her two granddaughters Amber Peterson (Darrell) and Danielle Hinson (Devin) and a great granddaughter Amerria Crowley. She is also survived by three sisters, Dianne Shirley, Faye Howell and Loutrelle Furrie as well as a host of other family members. She was preceded in death by her brothers David Hogan and Donald Hogan.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the McKenzie family Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary