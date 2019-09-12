Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-3634
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
View Map
Brenda J. Worthington Obituary
Brenda J.
Worthington
January 16, 1944-
September 9, 2019
Smith Station, Alabama- Brenda J. Worthington, age 75, resident of Smith Station, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled at Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, Alabama on Friday, September 13, 2019, 11 a.m. (EST) with Reverend Wayne Veal officiating. Interment will follow the service at Garden Hill Cemetery, Opelika, Alabama. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. (EST).
Mrs. Worthington, daughter of the late John Elvan Shepherd, Sr. and Nellie Doris Allen Shepherd, was born January 16, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia. She was Pentecostal by faith and served the Phenix City area as a Barber for over 25 years. Mrs. Worthington enjoyed spending time listening to Gospel music and reading the Bible. The family remembers her as a lady, steadfast in her faith, and always served the Lord.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy S. Worthington; and a granddaughter, Whitney King.
Mrs. Worthington is survived by two daughters, Kim (Chris) Jones and Susan Ward ; one son, Rodney Hicks; four grandchildren, Brandi King, Christopher Gorman, Eric King, and Harley Hicks; nine great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019
