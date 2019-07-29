|
Brenda Jean Cook
Britt
September 19, 1942-
June 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Brenda Jean Cook Britt, 76, of Columbus, GA died Friday June 28, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday July3, 2019 at the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA ,with Reverend Charlie Carlisle officiating. A private interment will follow the service. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Britt was born September 19, 1942 in Columbus, GA to the late Jake Russell Cook and Minnie Blanch Ricks Cook. She was an accountant with Callaway Gardens and attended Refuge Church in Waverly Hall, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Earl Britt, her parents, and a brother , Danny Cook.
Survivors include her sons, Marshall Madison Britt, of Waverly Hall, GA, Jake Thomas Britt (Melinda) of Columbus, GA, a brother, Kenneth Russell Britt (Pam), of Perry, GA, grandchildren, Kristian Mounts (Rex), Raymond Britt, Thomas Britt, Christopher Britt (Hailey), and great grandchildren, Ashlynn Murray, Hunter Murray, Lucas Murray, Bayne Britt, and soon to be great grandchild, Peyton Britt.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 233 12th Street #710, Columbus, GA 31901
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 29, 2019