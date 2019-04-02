Brenda Joyce

Tice

June 3, 1941-

March 30, 2019

Cataula, GA- Brenda Joyce Tice, 77, of Cataula, GA died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, with Rev. Charles Lawhon officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Mrs. Tice was born June 3, 1941 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late Lelond and Velma Golden. She was a graduate of Jordan High School. Mrs. Tice was retired from CB&T; she worked in the customer service department. She was married to Robert Glenn Nelson Sr. for 10 plus years before his passing. Brenda would go on to marry Mr. Jimmie Tice and they spent the next 40 years together before his passing in 2007. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Ft. Benning Shrine Club and the HI- Jinx Association. She enjoyed camping, Cross Stitching, and spending time with her dogs, Yogi and Pete. Brenda was an avid card player playing a variety of games and being very good at them all.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, parents, and two sons, Robert Glenn Nelson Jr. and Kelvin Brian Nelson; one daughter, Cynthia Faye Lucio. Survivors include her five children, Dane Nelson, Randy Tice (Beth), Lindy Lucas (Johhny), Rhonda Barfield, and Donna Tice; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two sisters, Sondra Blackstock (Harold) and Ruth Pudzis; and numerous extended family members and friends. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019