Brenda King
July 20, 1975 - November 19, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Mrs. Brenda King, 45, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. King was born July 20, 1975 to the late Betty Jean Brooks. She attended Central High School and was a house wife.
Her survivors include her husband, Mendel King of Phenix City, AL; three sons, Mendel King, Jr., Mentavious King both of Phenix City, AL and Antquane Williams of Columbus, GA; two daughters, LaShondria Williams of Phenix City, AL and TreShun Williams of Columbus, GA; three brothers, Jimmy Brooks, Maurice Brooks and Calvin Brooks all of Phenix City, AL; one aunt; two uncles; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
