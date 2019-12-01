|
|
Brenda
Schomburg
December 12, 1938-
November 25, 2019
Naples, Florida- Brenda Sue Schomburg passed away peacefully Monday, November 25, 2019, after losing her battle with cancer. Mrs. Schomburg was born on December 28, 1938, in Columbus, Georgia. She graduated Heidelberg American High School in Germany. Mrs. Schomburg met and married – within just three months – the love of her life, Dr. August Schomburg, Jr., on December 27, 1958. They moved extensively in the coming years as Dr. Schomburg served in the United States Army.
Mrs. Schomburg had many occupations throughout her life – including a 12-year stint at Raytheon Company – but her most beloved was raising her children. Her southern upbringing instilled in her the values of family and friendship. She never met a stranger, and she always had a joke up her sleeve. She was genuine, caring, and possessed a quiet strength that enabled her to easily adapt throughout the family's many moves.
Mrs. Schomburg also had a sense of adventure. Her curiosity led her on motorcycle trips across the United States with her husband and family, airboat rides in the Everglades and sunset cruises off the coast of Florida.
Mrs. Schomburg and her husband retired in 2003 to Naples, Florida, where they had vacationed for years. Living at the beach was their dream come true.
Mrs. Schomburg was predeceased by her mother, Margaret Huffine; her husband, Dr. August Schomburg, Jr.; and her daughter Ruth Ann Schomburg Motti and granddaughter Jessica Jane Motti. She is survived by her aunt Betty Whartenby Richardson of Columbus, Georgia; her son August Schomburg, III, and his wife Heather Naomi Norden of Live Oak, Florida; son Paul Schomburg and his wife Kelly Cooley Schomburg of McLean, Virginia; and many adorable grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Lauterburg-Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 East Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. The service will be preceded by a visitation, which starts at 12:00 PM. Mrs. Schomburg will be buried at a private graveside service at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 Algonquin Road, Palatine, Illinois 60067.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in memory of Mrs. Schomburg to the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center via https://lombardi.georgetown.edu or 202-687-2222.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 1, 2019