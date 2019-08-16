Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
4700 Armour Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Brenda White Thompson


1953 - 2019
Brenda White Thompson Obituary
Brenda White
Thompson
March 25, 1953-
August 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Brenda Ann White Thompson transitioned home peacefully Tuesday at the Columbus Hospice. She was 66 years of age.
The daughter of Mr. Jeremiah and Mrs. Edith Spicer White, Ms. Thompson was born in New Bern, NC where she graduated from Swansboro High School. She obtained a Bachelors degree from Troy State University. Ms. Thompson retired following 30+ years of service as a para-legal with Civil Services at Ft. Benning GA. She was a devout member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she served as president of Lutheran Women Missionary League, and was the former Church Secretary. She was an avid reader and was a member of the Girl Friends and Golden Girls Bridge Clubs. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death a brother, Gary White.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her loving and devoted son, CW4 Jeremy Thompson (Letitia); two granddaughters, Sa'Niya and Gabrielle Thompson; a brother, Mark White; five sisters, Alice Jones, Belinda Treadwell (Melvin), Gwendolyn Thompson Ferguson, Cynthia Thompson and Jackie Thompson (Charles); a sister/cousin, Rita Hester; her mother-in-law, Elizabeth "Mama Tee" Thompson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Memorial Celebration for Ms. Thompson will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 4700 Armour Road, Columbus with Rev. Brad Arnholt officiating. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019
