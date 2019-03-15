Brian T.

Trepanier

March 25, 1945-

March 12, 2019

Columbus, GA- Brian H. Trepanier, 73, of Columbus, GA passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

A graveside service to celebrate Brian's life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Parkhill Cemetery according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends Saturday, prior to the service from 11:00 AM until 1:30 at the funeral home.

Brian was born March 25, 1945 in Miami, FL, son of the late Alfred G. and Dovie Lampp Trepanier.

Brian was a Hairstylist, and along with his wife, Linda, owned their own salon, Brian's Hair Fashions. He cut hair for many people in the Chattahoochee Valley over his 53 year career. Many friendships were formed while sitting in his chair. Outside of the salon, Brian loved bowling, fishing, riding motorcycles, shooting skeet, golf and woodworking. Brian also loved spending time with his family, especially sharing a bowl of ice cream together, of course you had your own bowl and he had his. Many memories will be shared over the next few days, and his spirit will live forever in our hearts.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Trepanier; his daughter, Angela Trepanier; his two sons, Jeff Trepanier and wife, Rhonda, Kenny Trepanier and wife, Jean; four grandchildren, Quinci Kamrud and her husband, Alex, Brian Trepanier, Connor Trepanier and Leslie Gordon; one great grandchild, Luke Gordon; numerous friends.

To share a fond memory or to sign the online guest registry, please visit www.shcolumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary