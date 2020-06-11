Brontavious D.
Johnson
January 23, 1990-
June 4, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Brontavious DeAngelo Johnson, 30 of Phenix City, AL, passed Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 with Pastor Eddie C. Johnson. Public visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Johnson was born January 23, 1990 in Phenix City, AL to David Moffett, Sr. and the late Sharon Johnson. He was educated in the Phenix City School System.
Survivors include his father, David Moffett, Sr., Phenix City, AL; six brothers, Brian Johnson, Myzavious O'Neal, JaQwon Carter, Tyrone O'Neal, DeQuondre Carter and David Moffett, Jr. all of Phenix City, AL; three sisters, Jazmine Spearman, Phenix City, AL, Deja Moffett and Destiny Moffett both of Opelika, AL; step-father, Rodney Carter, Phenix City, AL; devoted caregivers, Odell Williams and Lisa Cook and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.