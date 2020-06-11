Brontavious D. Johnson
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brontavious's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brontavious D.
Johnson
January 23, 1990-
June 4, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Brontavious DeAngelo Johnson, 30 of Phenix City, AL, passed Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 with Pastor Eddie C. Johnson. Public visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Johnson was born January 23, 1990 in Phenix City, AL to David Moffett, Sr. and the late Sharon Johnson. He was educated in the Phenix City School System.
Survivors include his father, David Moffett, Sr., Phenix City, AL; six brothers, Brian Johnson, Myzavious O'Neal, JaQwon Carter, Tyrone O'Neal, DeQuondre Carter and David Moffett, Jr. all of Phenix City, AL; three sisters, Jazmine Spearman, Phenix City, AL, Deja Moffett and Destiny Moffett both of Opelika, AL; step-father, Rodney Carter, Phenix City, AL; devoted caregivers, Odell Williams and Lisa Cook and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved