McKibben and Sons Funeral Home
208 Johnson Street
Hogansville, GA 30230
(706) 637-8623
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKibben and Sons Funeral Home
208 Johnson Street
Hogansville, GA 30230
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
McKibben and Sons Funeral Home
208 Johnson Street
Hogansville, GA 30230
Dr. Brooks Shelhorse


1946 - 2019
Dr. Brooks Shelhorse Obituary
Dr. Brooks
Shelhorse
March 5, 1946-
October 28, 2019
Hogansville, GA- Dr. Brooks Shelhorse, 73, of Hogansville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Columbus Hospice.
Born March 5, 1946 in Columbus, Dr. Shelhorse was the son of the late Bailey Brooks and Ruby Katherine Bray Shelhorse. He was a member of the Jordan High School Class of 1964 and received degrees from LaGrange College, LSU, Washington State, University of Evansville, and his Doctorate from Georgia State. He was a Mathematics and Computer Science professor at LaGrange College for 43 years and was a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Dr. Shelhorse was a lifelong fan of Edgar Rice Burroughs novels, especially Tarzan, and the singer known as "The World's Greatest Entertainer", Al Jolson.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Shelhorse of Hogansville; daughters and sons in-law, Annica and Ray Ritchie of Columbus and Llana and Dusty York of Hogansville; sisters and brothers in-law, Yvonne and Chip Camper of Ramstein AFB, Germany, Werdna and Ikie Martin and Carletta Shelhorse all of Columbus; brothers and sisters in-law, Max and Sharon Shelhorse of Monroe, Warren and Lynne Shelhorse of Syracuse, NY, and Glenn and Jennie Shelhorse of Cataula; grandchildren, Eli York, Scott York, and Aaron York; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dejah Dian Shelhorse.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, in the Chapel of Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home in Hogansville. The Reverend Mike Ellison and Dr. Don Jolly will officiate and interment will be in Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 Thursday evening.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com
Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home of Hogansville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 30, 2019
