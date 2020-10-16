Brothiell MeuriceCobbMay 26, 1978-October 6, 2020Columbus, GA- Mr. Brothiell Meurice Cobb, 42, passed on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Portsmouth, NH. A Graveside Service for Mr. Cobb will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, Rev. Ernest Gordan, Pastor of St. Paul A.M.E. Church will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will held from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.Mr. Cobb was born on May 26, 1978 in Columbus, GA to Verita Vontine Cobb-Thomas and the late Larry Hardy. He attended Jordan Vocation High School and later worked at a Casino in Portsmouth, NH as well as J.U.S.T. Sportswear in Columbus where he helped manage the store for his aunts for over ten years.He leaves to cherish his loving memories a loving and devoted mother, Verita Vontine Cobb-Thomas (Tyrone); two daughters, Egypt Thiellania Cobb and Janiyah Treyonna Cobb; four sons, Ezekiel Josiah Cobb, Jajuan Marquis Cobb, Javion Tyrelle Cobb, Malakhi Jasper Penrod and Dallas John Michael Penrod; one brother, Orranzo Jerome Cobb, one uncle, Henry Lorenzo Cobb; two aunts, Loretta Rosane Cobb and Jacqueline Ann Mills, one stepfather, Milton Thomas and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends.