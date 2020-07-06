1/
Bruce S. Burt
1936 - 2020
Bruce S.
Burt
March 10, 1936-
July 1, 2020
Manchester, GA- Bruce Burt, a local community, civic, and political leader of Manchester, Georgia passed away on July 1st at the age of 84. He was a native of Philadelphia, Mississippi but had lived in Georgia for the past sixty years.
Bruce was a 1956 graduate of East Central Junior College, served two years in the Army, and graduated from Mississippi State University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry. After graduation he began his work career as a forester with Georgia Kraft and later joined Mead in Columbus, Georgia. Following retirement from Mead in 1999, he was employed as a consultant for Alexander Brothers Lumber Company in Columbus, Georgia.
A longtime member of Manchester First Baptist, Bruce helped in the overall leadership of the church. He chaired many important church committees and was a deacon for over fifty years. Many of those years he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board. For the past twenty years he had been the teacher for the Agape Sunday School Class. In addition to work in his local church, he was greatly involved in the Developmental Disabilities Ministries, an outgrowth of Georgia Baptist Children's Home. He served as Chairman of the Trustees, was instrumental in building a DDM home in Manchester for mentally challenged adults, and in 2010 was awarded the Helping Hand Award for his special work and dedication to DDM.
In 1999, Bruce was elected to the Manchester City Council and served twenty years, retiring in December 2019. Along with his City Council duties, he was involved with helping to improve the city by being a member of the Manchester Development Authority. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club for many years, serving as director, president, and a member of several important committees. Looking for a way to help others, he found his special place working with Habitat for Humanity. He served as treasurer of Meriwether Habitat and Construction Manager of house building. During his tenure thirty-three houses were built.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Asa Wade Burt and Eleanor Burt, and a sister, Thedra Jackson. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Carolyn, and two sons, Wade (Patti) of Birmingham, Alabama and David of Hapeville, Georgia, and a sister, Eleanor Jane Stadel of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the outdoor Prayer Garden behind Manchester First Baptist Church. The service will begin at 10:00 am with Reverend Craig Williamson and Reverend Len Strozier officiating. The family requests that all of those in attendance wear a face mask and observe social distancing. A graveside service will be held at the Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Mississippi on Friday July 10th. The service will begin at 1:00 pm CST. Public viewing will take place at Cox Funeral Home in Manchester from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Wednesday and Thursday.
Contributions in memory of Bruce may be made to: Manchester First Baptist Church, 12 East Second Street, Manchester, Georgia 31816; Habitat for Humanity Meriwether, PO Box 151, Greenville, Georgia 30222; or Developmental Disabilities Ministries, 6320 Amherst Court #100, Norcross, Georgia 30092.
Please sign the online register at www.coxfh.com.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home-Manchester - Manchester
JUL
9
Viewing
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home-Manchester - Manchester
JUL
9
Memorial service
10:00 AM
outdoor Prayer Garden behind Manchester First Baptist Church
JUL
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Decatur Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home-Manchester - Manchester
93 Prather-Barnes Road
Manchester, GA 31816
(706) 846-3110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
July 5, 2020
A wonderful friend of mine and Rays for a very longtime! He is now in Heaven deciding what trees need cutting
Or what he can do to help someone in need!! Love this family!!
Bobbie and Ray Ezelle
Friend
July 5, 2020
Carolyn so sorry to hear of Bruce's death! No more pain now rejoicing with the saints! May God comfort you and your family through the memories Bruce leaves behind! Love and Blessings! Kary and Phyllis
Kary and Phyllis Eubanks
Friend
July 4, 2020
Cheryl and I didn't know Bruce that long but it was a pleasure to work with him on the habitat houses. A real leader. Our prayers go out to the family.
Roger Waddell
Friend
July 4, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathies. Sincerely , Loraine Crenshaw (Wellstar West Georgia Hospice)
Loraine Crenshaw
July 3, 2020
Our love, thoughts and prayers are with your family - such a loss for Manchester, our church and Habitat among others - Bruce truly had a servants heart ❤ Vicky and Al
Vicky & Al Olivent
Friend
July 3, 2020
Carolyn, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Bruce is now going around trying to help everyone in Heaven and enjoying every minute of it.
Betty Baskin
Friend
