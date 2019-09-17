|
|
Bruna V.
Powell
January 14, 1924 -
September 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Bruna V. Powell, 95, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Bruna Powell was born in Trieste, Italy on January 14, 1924. She came to the United States in the late 1940's after marrying her beloved husband of 62 years, the late 1stSG (Ret.) Henry S. Powell, Sr. Her passion for life and love for her family was immeasurable. She was a faithful member of St. Anne Catholic Church since 1965.
She is survived by her children: Marion Knevels, Patricia (Wilson) Rosario of Warner Robins, GA, Joyce (Pete) Hautt of Midland, GA, Henry (Montine) Powell of Lawrenceville, GA, Robert Powell of Columbus, GA, and Debra (Jacy) Watt of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren: Jay Stephens, Michelle Cooper, Kelly Alexandeer, Kim Wendler, Tami McBrayer, Shanna Brown, Shari Kelly, Kristi Thomas, Jessica Powell, Caleb Powell, Jeffery Powell, Jonathan Powell, Jordan Watt, and Taylor Watt; eight great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, Georgia. Family will visit with friends from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Striffler-Hamby. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The , 5900 River Rd Suite 301, Columbus, GA 31904, Parkinsons Association, www.apdaparkinson.org; The : 1639 Bradley Park Dr. Suite 500, #379, Columbus, GA 31904; or St. Anne Catholic Church, 2000 Kay Circle, Columbus, GA 31907.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019