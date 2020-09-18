Rev. Brunhilde "Bruny"
Mitchell
November 1, 1960-
September 6, 2020
Columbus, GA- Rev. Brunhilde "Bruny" Mitchell, 59, passed Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery with Bishop Harry L. Seawright, officiating. Visitation is Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rev. Mitchell was born November 1, 1960 in Frankfurt, Germany to the late Alton Mitchell and the late Jimmie Mae Mitchell. She was a 1977 graduate of Kendrick High School, member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., pastored the Hardaway A.M.E. Church; had served as pastor of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Sylacauga, AL and the Peachburg Circuit-Hardaway A.M.E. Church and St. John AMEC. She served in many capacities across the Ninth Episcopal District.
Survivors include her husband, Garnet Paul of Columbus, GA; three children, Alton Mitchell of Phenix City, AL; Jasmine Paul of Columbus, GA and Jamal (Arnesha) Paul of Ft. Bragg, NC; eight grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visit www.thetaylorfuneral.com
