Bryon Lee
Kockx
June 24, 1963-
December 3, 2019
Columbus, GA- Bryon Lee Kockx, age 56, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019. A visitation and funeral service for Bryon will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 4:00 PM in Edgewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907.
Bryon was born June 24, 1963 in Fort Rucker, Alabama to Katharina "Cathy" Kockx and Duane "Dutch" Kockx. Bryon was a graduate of Pacelli High School and long- time resident of Columbus. He had retired from Pratt-Whitney and presently employed by L&S Food Services at Fort Benning. Bryon was a loving and caring son who took care of his parents, along with caring for his parents; he loved to care for his nieces and nephews. He was an avid Auburn "War Eagle" football fan as well as a Pacelli Viking Fan, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Bryon was shy and kept to himself, but to know him was to love him. He will always be missed by his family and friends.
Bryon was preceded in death by his sister Marilyn Swint, he is survived by; father Duane "Dutch" Kockx and mother Katharina "Cathy" Kockx; nephew Josh Swint, nieces Jamie Swint, Jessica Swint, Jocilyn Scott and Jasmine Mooney.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Kockx family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019