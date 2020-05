BurlBynam, Jr.February 4, 1929-April 29, 2020Ft. Mitchell , AL- Mr. Burl Bynam, Jr., 91, of Ft. Mitchell, AL passed Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Ft. Mitchell, AL.A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Mr. Bynam was born February 4, 1929 to the late Burl Bynam, Sr. and the late Emma Bynam. He was a member of St. John A.M.E. Church where he served as a Trustee for many years and worked for the Southern Company until he retired.Survivors include four sons, Fred Bynam, Lewis Bynam (Mary), Jimmy Bynam (Shirley) and Ricky Bynam; four daughters, Carrie B. Hill, Emma Sumbry, Evangelist Gennie Bynam and Patricia Bynam; one brother, Charlie Bynam; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.