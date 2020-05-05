Burl
Bynam, Jr.
February 4, 1929-
April 29, 2020
Ft. Mitchell , AL- Mr. Burl Bynam, Jr., 91, of Ft. Mitchell, AL passed Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Ft. Mitchell, AL.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Bynam was born February 4, 1929 to the late Burl Bynam, Sr. and the late Emma Bynam. He was a member of St. John A.M.E. Church where he served as a Trustee for many years and worked for the Southern Company until he retired.
Survivors include four sons, Fred Bynam, Lewis Bynam (Mary), Jimmy Bynam (Shirley) and Ricky Bynam; four daughters, Carrie B. Hill, Emma Sumbry, Evangelist Gennie Bynam and Patricia Bynam; one brother, Charlie Bynam; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2020.