Burnette

B. Welsh

May 19, 1933-

June 13, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Burnette B. Welsh, 86, of Columbus GA passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019 at Columbus Hospice.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 15th at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2101 Wildwood Ave. Columbus, GA 31906, with Reverend Dr. Edwin M. Cooper Jr. and Reverend Dr. P. Shane Green officiating

Interment will follow at Park Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

Burnette was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Lessie Branton. She is survived by her husband, Billy L. Welsh, daughters, Becky Rumer (William C.), Laura Cochran (Charlie), Ellene Welsh, son Dean Welsh (Sandy), ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, sisters Vernell Rathel, and Linda Butler (Doug), and longtime special friend, Vivian J. Money.

Burnette retired in 1995 as Deputy Clerk, Superior Court of Muscogee County, after 22 years of service. In that role, she was known and loved by the entire legal community. She was especially known for taking young lawyers under her wing and teaching them how to successfully maneuver through the court system.

Her family is grateful for the care provided by Columbus Hospice in her final days. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary