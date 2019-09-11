Home

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Butler John


1925 - 2019
Butler John Obituary
Butler
John
August 7, 1925-
September 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- Gunnery Sargent (Ret) John Butler, 94, passed Friday, September 6, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 12 noon at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. Alonza Whitaker, pastor of Rose Hill Memorial Baptist Church, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm with a Family Hour from 5:00-6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Butler was the son of the late Nathan and Lavonia Butler. He was born August 7, 1925 in Columbus, GA. Mr. Butler was a graduate of Spencer High School and a Montford Point Marine. He served during World War II, Korean War, Vietnam Conflict and retired as Gunnery Sergeant (E-7) after 22 years of service. Mr. Butler was also an avid Dominoes and card player. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, Thermus (Rebecca) Butler, Bennie Newroth and Altheia Butler; a brother, Charles Butler; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
