C. Edward

Radney, Jr.

December 11, 1938-

April 14, 2019

Smiths Station, AL- C. Edward Radney, Jr. passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 at Parkwood Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday April 17, 2019 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Barry Danner officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Mr. Radney was born December 11, 1938 in Phenix City, AL; son of the Clarence E. Radney, Sr. and Mamie Lee Hall Radney. He served in the U.S. Army and was retired from Tom's Foods after 38 years of service. He went on to work 12 years for the Lee County School System. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Radney, Peggy Lloyd and son-in-law, Todd Jones.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Judith K. Radney, daughters, Judy Ann Radney Bartholf (David), Kimbraley Ann Radney Jones (Jerald Frazier and his daughter Olivia); brothers, James Radney and Lamar Radney and his sisters, Martha Spivey and Janice Sanford. Also four grandchildren, David Bartholf (Connie), Dustin Bartholf (Nicole), Kristen Jones Brewer (Lee), Kaylin Jones (Justice), great grandchildren, Bradley and Morgan Bartholf, Koa and Celeste Bartholf, Peyton and Conner Bartholf, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

