C. L.

Moffitt

November 28, 1932-

March 19, 2019

Columbus, Ga.- C.L. Moffitt, 86, of Columbus, Ga. died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence in Spring Harbor.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Beallwood Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Duncan officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.

Mr. Moffitt was born November 28, 1932 in Maxton, N.C. son of the late Stedman Carrow and Mattie Little Moffitt. He retired in 1971 as a Major from the U.S. Army serving in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He was a Graduate of Columbus State University with a degree in Community Development and Planning. He began his career with the Columbus Consolidated Government and served in various positions within the City Government to include, Coordinator of the Regional Ambulance Service, Director of Transportation, Assistant City Manager and retired in 1988 as City Manager. After retirement, Mr. Moffitt became Regional Manager with Jordan, Jones & Goulding Engineering and was the former owner of Grand Interiors in Columbus, Ga. Mr. Moffitt enjoyed golfing, sailing and spending time with his family.

Mr. Moffitt served as Finance Chairman for the Enrichment Services Program, Inc., former President of the Spring Harbor Council, and was a member of the Civitan and Executive Club He was a former Board member of Goodwill Industries and The United Way and was a member of Beallwood Baptist Church, where he held numerous church positions and the Reese Sunday School Class.

Other than his parents, Mr. Moffitt is preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Lea Scott and grandson, Josh Allen.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Joyce Ann Moffitt, daughters, Carol Ann Wood (Harry) and Gwen Allen , sons, Gary Allen (Kathy) and Stan Allen (Lisa), all of Columbus, Ga., brother, Walter Moffitt (Linda) Holly Ridge, N.C. , two sisters Emma Moffitt Smith (Joe) of Oxford , N.C. and Landis Moffitt Williams (Jerry) of Raleigh , N.C., seven grandchildren SarahAnn Wood Arcila (Fernando), Aaron Wood (Kassie), Brooke Osman, Brad Blackmon, Zack Allen (Sam) , Elle Allen and Mary Mac Allen, all of Columbus, Ga., four great grandchildren Marshall Allen and Joshua James Allen, Kayden Blackmon, Jaxon Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted, or Contributions may be made to Beallwood Baptist Church 4650 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, Ga. 31904 or The Spring Harbor Foundation 100 Spring Harbor Drive, Columbus, Ga. 31904

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com